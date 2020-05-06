More patrols being deployed in the city to stop the menace

Dubai Police has intensified patrols to catch beggars Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested 102 beggars from different nationalities as part of an anti-begging campaign in the emirate this Ramadan, an official said on Wednesday.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said begging is illegal in the UAE and people use it to get easy money, especially during these exceptional times.

“Dubai Police has put a security plan in place to fight beggars in cooperation with other concerned departments,” he said. “More patrols will be deployed in specific areas and people can report beggars by calling 901 or through the e-crime platform,” he added.

Colonel Salem said begging could be related to other crimes like robbery. Beggars could also take advantage of children and people of determination or patients who become victims by sympathising with them.

“People should also be careful about online begging which is carried out through emails or posts on social media platforms,” he added.