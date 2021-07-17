Dubai: The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police announced the schedule of inmate visits during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
Visits will be held on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha from 8:00am to 12:00pm through the remote visual communication service, per the preventive and precautionary measures against Coronavirus.
Brigadier Marwan Julfar, Acting Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the service is a humanitarian initiative that enables Dubai inmates to communicate with their families, inside and outside the country, in keeping with the principle of physical distancing.
Brig. Marwan Julfar added that Dubai Police have been keen to provide complete logistical support to the inmates so that they can communicate with their loved ones through electronic devices, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.
He explained that families should first request an online visit through Dubai Police app available on smartphones; they will then receive a text message with a link of the specific date and time for the video call. They can later go to Dubai Police official website and connect to the inmates who would be offered the necessary electronic devices to join the call.