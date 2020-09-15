Dubai: The manager of a company in Dubai has been accused of sexually abusing a female employee while they were inside the company’s car.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday that the 32-year-old Pakistani woman, who worked in a real estate company, claimed that her manager touched her body inappropriately several times between 2017 and 2018. She said that he sent her WhatsApp messages also, seeking an illegal affair with her.
See more
- News in pictures: Typhoon hits Korea, Sushant case, UAE public sector, Saudi King-Trump talk, plane cabins, oil skid, Indonesia quake, India metro, Pakistan schools…
- Model diplomacy: UAE, Israeli flags at photoshoot in Dubai
- COVID-19: In photos, From open-air gyms to walking in the park, see how UAE residents stay fit
“I was ordered to use the company car to complete transactions in government departments. The defendant escorted me about 25 times during my trips. Sometimes he used to touch my body while I was driving and I asked him to stop,” said the woman on record.
The woman further said that the 59-year-old Pakistani businessman didn’t stop and continued touching her backside even in office when there were no other employee around.
“He sent me WhatsApp messages, seeking to have an illegal affair with me. I refused and he fired me in 2019.”
She had recorded a conversation with the defendant where he admitted to touching her body. She handed over the evidence to Dubai Police when she reported the incident to Al Rashidiya police station.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim.