Dubai: A Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai was sentenced to six months in jail after he threatened to set himself on fire inside a company office because his employers had allegedly failed to pay his dues.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager went to the construction company in the Refaa area of Dubai with a gallon of fuel and threatened to torch himself if the company didn’t pay him his dues.
Dubai Police were alerted and a security patrol went to the company and restrained the defendant.
A 42-year-old policeman testified that he went to the accountant’s office at the company and saw the defendant standing near a gallon of fuel. “He told me that he wanted his dues. I saw a gallon of fuel behind him and he said that he would harm himself,” said the policeman on record.
A 32-year-old Egyptian accountant at the company said that it was 1pm when the defendant arrived at the company. “He threatened to burn himself if we didn’t pay him his dues,” the Egyptian witness said.
The defendant admitted to the charges during interrogation. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with threatening to set himself on fire and the company as well.
The court has ordered to deport the defendant after serving his jail term.