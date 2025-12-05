GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai: Man convicted for using forged documents to settle Dh882,000 debts

Court convicts him after fake salary and lease papers misled bank

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Fraudulent documents submitted to bank.
Fraudulent documents submitted to bank.
Gulf News archives (For illustrative purposes only)

Dubai: A federal court has convicted a man for submitting forged documents to a UAE bank, including falsified salary statements and a high-value housing lease approval. These documents led the bank to settle his debts with two financial institutions, paying over Dh882,000 before the fraud was discovered.

False claims and fabricated income

The defendant applied for a debt-purchase arrangement, presenting a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate claiming a monthly salary exceeding Dh50,000 and an annual housing lease approval of Dh190,000.

Investigators found he had also falsified the debt-purchase request itself, claiming a monthly income of over Dh56,000—far above his actual earnings.

Bank misled by convincing forgeries

The bank, believing the documents were legitimate, settled the debts following standard procedures. It later discovered that the information was fabricated and had directly influenced its decision.

Court evidence and ruling

The defendant denied the charges, claiming the documents were genuine. Prosecutors presented evidence, including testimony from bank employees and official correspondence confirming the documents were fake. Messaging records and statements by the defendant during the investigation were also cited.

The court ruled that the forged documents were deliberately used to mislead the bank and unlawfully obtain funds.

Sentence and fines

The court upheld a lower court’s ruling: the man was sentenced to three months in prison and fined Dh882,500, with the prison term suspended for three years. The court rejected the prosecution’s request for a harsher penalty, citing the circumstances of the case.

Related Topics:
crimeDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

He will be deported after he completes his jail term

Dubai employee loses Dh8,000 in bank data scam

2m read
The court rejected the request for expedited enforcement and ordered the man to pay legal costs and lawyer’s fees

UAE court orders man to pay Dh1.47m after loan default

2m read
Petrofac

Petrofac: Historic collapse of Dh30b giant - a timeline

2m read
Debt advisors widely advise that you plan strategically before applying for multiple credit cards.

UAE court rules against bank in Dh489K credit card case

1m read