Dubai: Man convicted for using forged documents to settle Dh882,000 debts

Court convicts him after fake salary and lease papers misled bank
Dubai: A federal court has convicted a man for submitting forged documents to a UAE bank, including falsified salary statements and a high-value housing lease approval. These documents led the bank to settle his debts with two financial institutions, paying over Dh882,000 before the fraud was discovered.
The defendant applied for a debt-purchase arrangement, presenting a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate claiming a monthly salary exceeding Dh50,000 and an annual housing lease approval of Dh190,000.
Investigators found he had also falsified the debt-purchase request itself, claiming a monthly income of over Dh56,000—far above his actual earnings.
The bank, believing the documents were legitimate, settled the debts following standard procedures. It later discovered that the information was fabricated and had directly influenced its decision.
The defendant denied the charges, claiming the documents were genuine. Prosecutors presented evidence, including testimony from bank employees and official correspondence confirming the documents were fake. Messaging records and statements by the defendant during the investigation were also cited.
The court ruled that the forged documents were deliberately used to mislead the bank and unlawfully obtain funds.
The court upheld a lower court’s ruling: the man was sentenced to three months in prison and fined Dh882,500, with the prison term suspended for three years. The court rejected the prosecution’s request for a harsher penalty, citing the circumstances of the case.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox