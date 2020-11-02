Dubai: A Dubai maid has alleged that she was raped by her employer while she was sleeping and that she woke up in the middle of the act as she was a heavy sleeper.
The 30-year-old maid from Angola told the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday that the 36-year-old Pakistani defendant raped her while she was sleeping inside her room at the defendant’s house in Al Barsha. The incident occurred in August this year when she had not locked the door of her room.
“I woke up to see him naked on the bed. I asked him to leave and I rushed out of the house crying. I then alerted Dubai Police. I’m a heavy sleeper and didn’t feel the defendant while he was touching my body,” said the maid in official records.
A 26-year-old Emirati policeman testified that he saw the victim outside the villa crying and told him that her employer raped her.
“The defendant admitted that he entered the room to change the door’s locker when he saw her sleeping. He said that she was only wearing a black shirt on her body,” the policeman said in records.
During interrogation, the defendant claimed that he thought she wanted to have sex with him as he saw her sleeping without any underwear.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with raping the victim.
The defendant failed to show up in court.