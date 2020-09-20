Dubai: A group of Dubai gardeners tried to run-over their countryman, physically assaulted him and robbed him of his money as a warning to make him stop providing farming services to residents, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The 27-year-old Pakistani farmer who used to tend to gardens in the Jumeirah area of Dubai, testified that he was on his bicycle when a white vehicle collided with him on purpose in June this year.
See more
- Dubai Metro turns 11 years old today
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares his favourite travel destinations in the UAE, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia
- UAE-Israel peace deal signing ceremony in pictures
- News in pictures: Amazon to hire 100,000 people, Kerala gold smuggling, Sally to hit Mexico, Russia vaccine, UAE mid-day break, Delhi COVID tests…
“The defendants were inside the car when it hit me. As I fell on the ground, they stepped out of the vehicle and assaulted me,” said the Pakistani farmer on record.
He managed to escape to a nearby restaurant and waited there until they left.
The five Pakistani defendants also snatched his mobile phone and Dh1,700 in cash.
“One of the defendants had warned me before not to work in that same area, which they considered as their territory,” the victim said.
Dubai Police checked the surveillance cameras that showed a car hitting the victim before a group of men assaulting him with bars.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the five Pakistani defendants with robbery, endangering the lives of the victim and physical assault.
A verdict is expected on September 30.