Dubai: A group of six men will spend three years in jail for breaking into a Dubai warehouse and stealing 156,000 face masks. The Dubai Court of First Instance was told the six Pakistani men stole 156 boxes of face masks worth Dh150,000 from a warehouse at Al Rashidiya area on June this year.
They were sentenced to three years in jail to be followed by deportation and fined Dh150,000.
According to official records, the 38-year-old Chinese employee discovered the robbery when he arrived at the warehouse one morning. “156 boxes of face masks worth Dh150,000 were stolen. Each box had 1,000 masks. Someone broke the warehouse lock,” said the Chinese employee on record.
Dubai Police arrested the defendants who admitted to committing the robbery at 2AM, after using a hammer to break the lock on the warehouse door. “They sold the masks to a Bangladeshi buyer. We found the tools they used in the crime in a car belonging to one of them,” an Emirati policeman said on record.