Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested two youngsters who rammed into a police patrol after refusing to come to a halt.
The two youngsters, aged 14 and 15, spotted by a police patrol in Al Warqa area, crashed into the patrol in the wee hours.
Brigadier Saeed Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, said the duo endangered the lives of the policemen and other road users.
“Police patrol asked the driver to stop but he refused. They hit the police patrol and drove recklessly in the opposite direction of the traffic until a police patrol stopped them,” Brig Al Malik said. The policemen found that the driver was a 14-year-old and his companion 15.
“Initial investigation showed that the driver took his brother’s vehicle without his knowledge. The irresponsible act can be punished under the traffic laws.”
The two youngsters were referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for reckless driving without a licence, endangering the lives of road users, hitting a police car on purpose and damaging public property.
Brig Al Malik urged parents to monitor youngsters and prevent them from driving cars before age. “They can cause traffic accidents and endanger lives. Parents should monitor their children,” Brig Al Malik added.