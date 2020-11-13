Dubai: Dubai Police have urged residents to check their “criminal status in financial crimes” as well as travel bans through Dubai Police app or via the Smart Police Stations.
In video message tweeted on Friday, Dubai Police took residents through the steps on how to inquire about “criminal status in financial crimes” and travel bans.
“Be on the safe side, check your criminal status,” it said.
All one has to do is to log into the Dubai Police app, go the "criminal services" section, choose the "criminal status in financial crimes” option, enter the Emirates ID number and verify via SMS.
In case of travel ban, the person will be directed to the concerned department if there is a ban.