Dubai: A Bangladeshi expat threatened to set fire to himself inside a company office because his employers allegedly failed to pay his dues.
According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager went to the construction company at Refaa area in Dubai with a gallon of fuel and threatened to torch himself if the company didn’t pay the money.
Dubai Police were alerted and a security patrol went to the company and restrained the defendant.
A 42-year-old policeman testified that he went to the accountant’s office in the company and saw the defendant standing near the gallon of fuel.
“He told me that he wanted his dues. I saw the gallon of fuel behind him and he said that he will harm himself,” said the policeman in official records.
A 32-year-old Egyptian accountant said that it was 1pm when the defendant came to the company.
“He threatened to burn himself if we didn’t pay his dues,” the Egyptian witness said in records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with threatening to set fire to himself and the company.
He admitted to the charges during interrogation.
The case is scheduled for hearing on November 24.