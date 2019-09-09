Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A gang of five men were on Monday sentenced to two years in jail for breaking into a factory and stealing electric cables worth Dh9 million, a Dubai Court of First Instance ruled.

According to records, the two Pakistani security guards at the factory committed the robbery with the help of two other countrymen between December 2018 and February 2019. They loaded the cables into a pickup and sold it to a Bangladeshi man.

An official at the factory testified that the gang stole the main cables of the machines worth Dh9 million.

A 26-year-old Emirati policeman said they were alerted about the robbery at Dubai Industrial Area.

“It’s a factory and warehouses with fence and the main door is guarded by two security guards around the clock. We suspected the security guard who confessed cutting the cables inside the factory and loading it onto a white pickup. He claimed that his former colleague in the company used to steal cables too,” said the policeman in records.

Dubai Police arrested the former security guard who admitted to allowing his countrymen to enter the warehouse and load the cables six times before he left the job.

“The Bangladeshi man used to buy the cables from them. One of the defendants was deported later in a similar case at Umm Al Quwain,” the policeman added.

The two security guards charged with robbing the cables and their two countrymen were charged with criminal abetting. The Bangladeshi defendant was charged with possessing the stolen cables.