Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered condolences over the death of three Pakistani expats in a Dubai building fire that claimed 16 lives on Saturday.
Taking to social media, Sharif expressed sadness over the deaths and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
He also directed diplomatic missions in the UAE to provide necessary assistance to the victims’ families.
“I am very sad to learn about the death of three Pakistanis in a residential building fire in Dubai. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy. Have directed Pakistan’s Mission in the UAE to extend support to the affected families,” his post read.
“Consulate General of Pakistan is in contact with the families of the deceased and providing all necessary support for repatriation of their bodies to Pakistan,” the Pakistan Consulate said in a statement to Gulf News.
“The deceased are from DG Khan, and relatives in their thirties,” the mission added.
It said it is refraining from revealing the identities of the deceased as per its privacy policy.