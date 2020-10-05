The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A Pakistani man has been accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy inside a supermarket.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday that the 35-year-old Pakistani defendant abused the boy several times before the boy’s family reported the incident to Dubai Police.

The Pakistani student testified that he went to the supermarket at Al Refaa area in August 2020, when the defendant told him that he knows him when he was still a child and that he didn’t see him for a long time. “He told me that he will pay my purchases and asked for my phone number. I was surprised when he molested me,” the boy testified, according to official records.

The defendant touched the boy’s backside three times. The boy ran to his mother and alerted her but she asked him to stay away from the defendant if he saw him again.

Repeat offender

After a week, the boy was told to bring the breakfast from a nearby restaurant when he saw the defendant standing in front of his residence and waived to him. “I went inside the building for ten minutes and then stepped outside the building but the man was still standing. I told one of the building’s residents about what happened and he alerted my father.”

The Indian resident said that he took a picture of the defendant and send it to the boy’s relative. “I saw the defendant again after two hours and the boy’s relative caught the defendant and alerted Dubai Police,” the Indian witness said in records.