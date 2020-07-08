Dubai: An employee at a Dubai exchange house has been accused of stealing Dh641,791 from his workplace.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that the 34-year-old defendant hid some money from the exchange inside his personal belongings and walked out of the place in Jebel Ali in January 2020.
He gave the money to one of his countrymen and left the UAE the next day when the exchange house discovered the incident.
“He worked as a cashier in the branch and was working on the nightshift. He stole the money and didn’t show up for work the next day. He also took his passport from the safe,” the 49-year-old manager said in official records.
CCTV cameras showed the defendant taking the money and putting it in a plastic bag before leaving.
The defendant’s countryman gave Dh300,000 to a third defendant, asking him to transfer it to Nepal, but Dubai Police arrested them and recovered the money.
“The defendant bought some jewellery and handed over the rest to the defendants to make the transfer to Nepal,” a policeman said in the records.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the money recovered amounted to Dh540,000.
The cashier, who is still at large, was charged with stealing the money, while the two countrymen were charged with possessing stolen money and criminal abetting.
The next hearing is on July 29.