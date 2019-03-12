Driver was in possession and under the influence of drugs as he tried to evade police

Image Credit:

Dubai: A man involved in a dramatic high speed police chase across five emirates had a three-month-old baby on board and was under the influence of drugs, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.

Police responded to a tip-off that the 28-year-old Emirati had consumed and was in possession of drugs and so arrived at his home in Oud Al Mutaina, Dubai, at 8.50am to make an arrest in August of last year.

However, when the suspect saw the police coming he drove off in his car at speed.

“He tried to escape arrest by driving recklessly on roads,” said an Emirati police officer according to official court files. “He was endangering the lives of other motorists by speeding and jumping red lights on his way to Sharjah.

Dubai Police alerted their counterparts in Sharjah but the accused kept driving until he reached Ajman.

“We then notified Ajman Police but the driver kept driving dangerously to Umm Al Quwain.

He tried to escape arrest by driving recklessly on roads. He was endangering the lives of other motorists by speeding and jumping red lights.” - Police officer

“When a police patrol tried to stop him in Umm Al Quwain, he threw objects from his window at the patrol vehicle and continued to drive all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.”

The defendant’s car was finally surrounded by patrol vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah but he still refused to cooperate and tried to hit one of the patrol vehicles in an attempt to flee.

“Officers forced him to stop his car but he was angry and resisted arrest when officers tried to take him out of the car,” added the police officer. “In the end officers controlled him, but they found two women and a three-month-old baby in the man’s car. They were inside the car during the entire chase,” the officer said.

Police found hashish, heroin and methamphetamine inside the car.

The defendant was handed over to Dubai Police and tests showed the defendant was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. He was charged with resisting arrest, possessing and consuming drugs and driving under the influence.

After denying charges before a court of first instance on Monday the trial was adjourned until April 3, for him to present his defence.

Separate case

In a separate case, three Iranian sailors have been accused of smuggling and possessing 41kg of drugs, which were hidden inside a dhow’s fuel tank, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The three sailors in their thirties were arrested in November of last year in Deira Port after Dubai Customs found the drugs and alerted Dubai Police. The trio were charged with possession and smuggling of hashish, opium, heroin, marijuana and almost 10,000 pills of illegal painkillers.

An Emirati police officer at the Anti-Narcotics Department of Dubai Police, said: “Customs suspected the dhow was carrying drugs in the fuel tank.

“I asked one of the sailors about the drugs and he said the dhow’s owner in Iran gave him the dhow, and he didn’t check the tank.

“He said the owner told him to just deliver the dhow to Dubai.”

Hidden inside the tank, police found a large amount of different drugs intended to be sold in the UAE.