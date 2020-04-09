UAE police said they will issue 6 black points to motorists who discard items unsafely

A discarded face mask lies on the ground. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Police have confirmed that they will slap fines against people who throw their used face masks and gloves on the road.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police said they will issue a Dh1,000 fine and six black points if motorists are caught carrying out such types of irresponsible behaviour, which not only harms the environment but also poses a risk to public safety.

On its website, the US Food and Drug Administrator explained that the correct way to safely discard a face mask is to place it in a plastic bag and then put it in a dustbin. You should also wash your hands after handling the used mask.

Police said that throwing used masks and gloves, if contaminated, could spread the coronavirus COVID-19, and noted that carrying out preventive measures to curb the virus was a common responsibility shared by every member of the community.