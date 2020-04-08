Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 300 new cases of coronavirus, on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,659. The information was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, the ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Farida Al Hosani revealed that 53 infected people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 239.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health, said: “The exceptional circumstances experienced by the world proved the strong solidarity and unity of the UAE society."

A total of 593, 095 tests were conducted across the country until Tuesday, proving the powerful capacity of our health system. He thanked healthcare professionals and workers who are on the frontlines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking also at the news briefing, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Spokesperson, said private sector establishments affected by the Covid-19 are required to implement a number of public health and safety measures.

Surplus workers in UAE’s private sector companies seeking job opportunities can be registered on the Virtual Labor Market, careers.mohre.gov.ae launched by the ministry.