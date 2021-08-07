The Dubai Courts building. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A Dubai-based lifeguard, who had threatened to kill a woman after she rejected his proposal for marriage, has been slapped with a deportation order by the court here.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 23-year-old expatriate man had insulted and threatened the woman — also an expatriate — who worked with him at a swimming training centre in the Al Barsha area of Dubai.

He sent a message to the woman, saying he had fallen in love with her and wanted to marry her. When the woman rejected his proposal, he became furious. Records revealed that he made several phone calls to the woman and wrote that he would kill her if she did not marry him. He also insulted her via WhatsApp messages in January this year.

The woman then reported the defendant to the police.

The man admitted that he had sent messages to the victim, proclaiming his love for her. However, the defendant later told the judges that he was suffering from a mental problem and could not remember what exactly he had done. He showed a report from a psychiatric hospital, trying to establish that he was suffering from anxiety and behaved strangely — especially after he had lost his job. The report confirmed that he was under medication and was discharged from the hospital.