Dubai: A Dubai visitor will spend six months in jail for a Dh91,000 robbery from a bank customer.
According to records, the 23-year-old defendant, along with one of his countrymen, posed as policemen and stopped a bank customer who had withdrawn money from a bank nearby. The duo attacked him and escaped with the cash.
The victim then alerted Dubai Police in the Jebel Ali area. Dubai Police officers identified the defendant and arrested him.
“He admitted of committing the robbery with others who are still at large. They formed a gang to monitor bank customers and snatched their money after posing as policemen,” said a 35-year-old Emirati policeman on record.
The defendant claimed that his share from the robbery was Dh12,000. He was involved in similar robberies in March last year.
Judges found him guilty and ordered him to pay a fine of Dh91,000. He will be deported after serving his six-month prison term.