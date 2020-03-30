Police are taking action against those who ridicule preventive steps against COVID-19

Nasseriya area in Sharjah during the national sterilisation programme to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Police have arrested a man in Sharjah who used social media to mock the national sterilisation programme that is currently taking place.

According to police, the man specifically mentioned a certain neighbourhood in the emirate of Sharjah, poked fun at the residents of that region, and laughed about the sterilisation drive.

In a statement, Sharjah Police on Monday confirmed that they will not tolerate any kind of behaviour that diminishes or obstructs the preventive measures carried out by authorities, whose sole aim is to protect the health and wellbeing of the public.

“Sharjah Police will take legal action against those who insult or ridicules community members in any way, whether by words or by action,” it said.

The man’s case will be referred to Sharjah Public Prosecution where further legal action is expected to be taken.

The UAE is currently amid a 10-day national sterilisation programme aimed in sanitising all public facilities, streets, public transportation and metro service, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the UAE announced 1 death from COVID-19, and 102 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 570.

The sterilisation plan, which was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Ministry of Interior, was initially implemented as a three-day programme on March 26 and has since been extended until April 5. For the rest of the week, the sterilisation drive will be carried out from 8pm to 6am.

Throughout the sterilisation period, traffic and public movement will be restricted, and public transport and metro services suspended.

The ministries of health and interior appealed to the public to stay at home during the sterilisation period and not to leave their homes except to buy food, basic essentials and medicines. Only those who work in vital sectors, such as energy, telecommunications, health, security and police sectors, should leave their homes.