Dubai: A worker who was bullied by a group of workmates in a labour accommodation went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday for stabbing one of them to death.

The 27-year-old Nepali defendant was chased by a group of five workers to a bathroom in Jebel Ali on December 20, when ahe ccidently stabbed one of them in the chest in defence.

The reasons behind the attack are not known.

The defendant admitted to waiving a knife in the air to scare the attackers before accidently stabbing the victim in the chest.

“I was told about the stabbing incident in the camp. I called the police and ambulance to rescue the victim who was still alive. We checked the surveillance cameras where the incident happened and it showed a group of five workers, including the victim, assaulting the defendant,” a 30-year-old Pakistani supervisor said in official records.

He said the stabbing itself was not captured in the CCTV footage.

“The victim and other workers planned to assault the defendant. They were in the bathroom to attack him and he was defending himself,” the witness added.

The victim died later at hospital.

The defendant and the victim were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with a fatal physical assault. He was additionally charged with consuming alcohol without a licence.

In the courtroom, he admitted the charges saying that the stabbing was in self-defence and that he had no intention to end the victim’s life.