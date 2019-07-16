Defendant stole cheque, forged and use it to illegally obtain money

Dubai: An employee of a UAE bank was accused of stealing Dh1.2 million from a customer’s account, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old Egyptian defendant, who is still at large, stole a cheque from the British victim inside the bank and forged his signature to transfer money to a tourist company.

According to records, on July 2015, the British victim was notified about the withdrawal of Dh1.2 million from his account. He contacted the defendant who told him that the transaction was a mistake by the bank and that the money would return to his account.

After a couple of days, the victim noticed that the money didn’t return and he alerted his bank.

“During the investigation, the victim said he used to deal with the defendant and sometimes left his chequebook and his mobile phone in the defendant’s office. He suspected the defendant of stealing the cheque and withdrawing money,” said a 41-year-old Sudanese official in the bank.

The bank found a notebook in the defendant’s office with signatures of the victim, proof that the defendant attempted to copy the victim’s signature.

The tourist company proved that they had a business with the defendant as he was providing them with low cost travel tickets through his friends in Dnata.

“The tourist company said that tickets worth Dh600,000 were cancelled by the provider and the defendant deposited the cheque in their account to repay them. They took the money and gave the defendant Dh400,000 and transferred Dh200,000 to a commercial company based on his request.”

However, the defendant left the country shortly after his scam.

The defendant was charged with stealing a cheque, illegally obtained Dh1.2 million, forgery and using forged documents.