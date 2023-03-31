Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Question. I have been working in a private company for five years. Four months ago, I did not get my salary. Two months ago, I stopped working and filed a complaint against my employer with the Ministry of Labour. The employer did not appear before the Ministry of Labour, so I asked to transfer the complaint to the court.

My question is, do I have the legal right to claim the late salaries, in addition to the salaries until the date of the ruling, noting that I did not submit my resignation and I was not dismissed from work? What are the dues that I am entitled to claim according to the Labour Law? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the following:

The employee should not stop from attending the job by his own unless he notifies the ministry of labour about the employer’s breach 14 days before the date of quitting work.