You must understand the contract termination law before you plan to resign from your job.

Employer refused my resignation due to loan I took from the company

Question:

I have been working in a private company for two years. Two months ago, I took a loan from the company, and now I submitted my resignation from work, but the employer refused my resignation because of the loan I took from the company. The loan expires in December 2023, and accordingly, the employer is asking me to resign after December.

My question, does the employer legally have the right to refuse my resignation because of the loan I took?

In the employment contract, a fine of 50,000 dirhams is mentioned in the event of working with a competing company. Is the employer entitled to apply this fine if I work with a competing company? Please advise

Answer:

To answer this question, I would advise the following: