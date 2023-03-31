Question:

I have a cheque from a person that I presented to the bank, and it was found by the bank that the cheque does not bear the signature of the owner of the cheque. My question is that the cheque is a large amount, and I am afraid that the owner of the cheque will run away. What is the appropriate action to take against the issuer of the cheque so that it does not run away, and should I file a civil case against him to claim the value of the cheque? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such a question, I would advise the following:

You have to file a criminal case because the signature is not related to the issuer of the cheque which shows that he deliberately signed it in a way to prevent you from withdrawing its balance.