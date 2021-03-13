Ajman: Recently, fake websites have appeared for well-known restaurants in Ajman. These advertisements have been posted on social media, through which the cash the customer pays for the product using credit their cards is withdrawn from bank accounts after completing food orders.
Ajman Police warned members of the community to be cautious when using such websites and make sure of the original location of the restaurant before dealing with any site for purchase and before entering the credit card account number. Ajman police said: “ Be careful and don’t lose your money by ordering a meal from a fake website.”