RAS AL KHAIMAH: Traffic on Ras Al Khaimah’s roads will now be monitored by Artificial Intelligence-powered cameras, according to Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Part of the “Safe City” project, endorsed by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, the cameras rely on artificial intelligence technologies to support decision-making and obtain proactive information.

Through this system, patterns are extracted and analysed to support predictions about crime and prevent them. The level of traffic safety management for drivers and road users will also be measured based on advanced and intelligent technical monitoring of the “Safe City” system which is considered the latest globally.