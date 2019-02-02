Abu Dhabi: Two gangs of 24 Asian men suspected of defrauding people through phone scams, have been detained by Abu Dhabi and Ajman Police. The members of the first gang were taking percentage of the defrauding operations while members of the second gang were getting a salary of Dh1,200 per month with incentives.
They were brought from the Asian countries on the pretext of jobs and given food and accommodation along with training on how to cheat people with fake calls telling them they have won hefty money through draws.
The employees were also given commissions on the basis of the number of people they cheated through such phone calls.
Brigadier Mohammad Suhail Al Rashidi, Acting Director of the Criminal Security Sector, Abu Dhabi said: “We were closely monitoring these people for a while. Thanks to Ajman Police also for their coordination and based on their information we have arrested these fraudsters. We urge the people not to fall into such phone scams and give any personal information to anyone over the phone.”
Brigadier Omran Al Mazroui, Director of investigation Ajman Police said, “Following the tip-off we made a team to nab these suspects who were operating from a rented house. They were using high-end technology to contact people through phone from which their number couldn’t be traceable. We have recovered a lot of mobile phones, SIM cards and cash. The culprits have also confessed to their crimes.”