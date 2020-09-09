Dubai: A man standing outside his Dubai home was physically assaulted by 20 drunken men.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the attackers caused 6 per cent permanent disability to the Pakistani victim.
Dubai Police was alerted about the incident in October last year between a group of Pakistani men at Al Refaa area in Dubai.
The 25-year-old victim testified that he was outside his apartment with a friend when a group of 20 men attacked him with iron bars. “Some of them held me and two of them beat me. I don’t know why they attacked me. I had a broken finger and cuts on my forehead and left shoulder,” said the Pakistani victim.
Dubai Police arrested two Pakistani defendants, aged 21 and 25.
Identification
The victim identified the defendants in the suspects’ line identification.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendants claimed they were under the influence of alcohol. Both defendants were charged with physically assaulting the victim, with others who remain at large.
The verdict expected on September 16.