Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 180,836 CCTV cameras have been installed in 23,550 vital establishments in Ras Al Khaimah.

The network of closed circuit television cameras — working 24 hours a day, seven days a week — is aimed to prevent crime and bolster security, said authorities.

The move is part of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s project “Himaya”, Arabic for “Protection”.

Details of the project were initially revealed in February 2016 by Maj.-Gen. Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The official said then there’s no opting out of the programme.

Mandatory

The CCTV installations would be mandatory in all locations identified as desirable by authorities.

The cameras were installed in 23,550 entities including government departments, business premises, residential compounds, parking lots, mosques, vital premises and hotels, bridges, banks, gold shops, and schools were also placed under digital surveillance.

Public transport vehicles and taxis will be equipped with cameras in the last stages of the project.

The cameras were to meet specifications and store digital images for up to 90 days, he said.

Only the police will be allowed to examine the cameras in case of any crime, Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said.

Record

“This is a record achievement that reflects a complete awareness of the importance of the Himaya system.”

Col. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Ahmad, Director of Electronic Services and Communications Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the move is in line with a comprehensive plan to use modern technology systems to enhance security.

Col. Al Ahmad said the existence of 180,836 cameras in facilities at the level of the emirate is considered as the eye of Ras Al Khaimah Police,

The new system helps detect and curb crimes, track and catch criminals in record time.

Col. AlAhmad stated that Ras Al-Khaimah Police has a strategic partnership with the Public Resources Authority, whereby each party plays a complementary role with the other party to achieve the best results and provide the highest levels of distinguished service, explaining that the Himaya system has proven remarkably effective since its implementation about 7 years ago in curb crime and providing accurate records in facilities that enhance police and security work.

Service providers

The number of protection system cameras reached 180,836 cameras, including 115,621 internal cameras, distributed across 23,550 facilities in Ras Al Khaimah, said Engr Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Inspection Branch at the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Shehhi said that authorities have so far accredited 120 service providers targeted for the job following a big number of intensive courses.

Training for engineers, technicians

More than 4,200 engineers and technicians have been trained and qualified to deal with the required system specifications, so they can sell and install the CCTV cameras in all locations across the emirate following standards.