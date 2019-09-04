Units from three stations called to control blaze

A screengrab from a video of the Sharjah port dhow fire fire. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Firefighters in Sharjah rescued crew members belonging to a wooden dhow that caught fire at Al Khan Port on Tuesday night.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the wooden vessel was loaded with number of vehicles. The dhow’s entire cargo was destroyed in the blaze.

The police operations room received a call about the fire at 10.07pm and firefighters from headquarters, Samnan and Al Mina stations rushed to the scene to control the flames.

No injuries reported in the incident, said Al Naqbi but crew members did have to be taken to safety by emergency services.