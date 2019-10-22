SHARJAH Crescent Enterprises has joined hands with The Big Heart Foundation, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping people in need worldwide, to assist the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The initiative will support Water and Sanitation for Health, WASH, project supervised by The Big Heart Foundation in the Cox’s Bazar district in southern Bangladesh. Crescent has donated Dh500,000 towards the project purse of Dh1 million.

The WASH project is currently being implemented in partnership with BRAC, an international development organisation based in Bangladesh. The project includes the digging of 13 wells to provide 25,000 Rohingya refugees with adequate access to clean water. Each well will have the capacity to provide clean water for 500 people daily. The project will also provide latrines and health facilities, as well as daily cleaning and maintenance services.