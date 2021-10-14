Abdul Khader, first Bangladeshi to win Mahzooz Dh1m draw in Dubai, plans big for his future. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: It was a classic rags-to-riches story: Bangladeshi national Abdul Khader, 32, said he never had a bank account in the UAE as almost every dirham he earned has been sent back to his family. But luck smiled on him and he became a millionaire overnight, after winning the second prize during the 46th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Khader, a crane operator in Dubai, matched five out of six winning numbers (2-17-40-41-42-45) and won a whopping Dh1 million to become Mahzooz’s first Bangladeshi millionaire and the 16th overall this year. Additionally, 102 winners bagged Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 1,984 participants. The total prize money during the draw was Dh1,171,440.

Many zeroes

Khader said: “I am still grappling with how many zeroes there are in one million dirhams! Since I moved to Dubai 10 years ago, every dirham I earned has been sent to my family in Bangladesh.”

The devoted family man said he had chosen to live a frugal existence “that even a postpaid mobile phone plan has remained a luxury for him”.

“I was working the night shift and was trying to watch the draw show live on my phone, but my data kept buffering. I finally called my roommate to check the results and found out I had matched five out of six numbers in my fifth time participation. It’s so great that even people like me, who aren’t very well-to-do, can afford to participate in Mahzooz,” he added.

Grain of gold

When asked what is the first thing he would with his prize, Khader honestly replied: “First, I will go shop for some gold for my wife. I have never been able to save enough to even buy her a grain of gold.”

But aside from being able now to splurge on his wife, Khader has also shown his heart of gold. He said: “I want to use a portion of my prize money to help my brother and father who have been facing a lot of financial setbacks. Then I will build a house and rent it out — that will ensure we have a steady stream of income for years to come.”

The blue-collar worker and father of two added he will wisely use his money and set aside a part of his winnings for his children’s education: “I have only been educated up to third grade and had to drop out of school to support my family. This winning amount will ensure that unlike me, my children can chase any dream they want,” he underlined.

Khader is also planning to invest in a cattle farm back home. “I have always worried about the future. But this life-changing win from Mahzooz will ensure my future isn’t full of hardships, but one of opportunities that were once out of my reach. I am so grateful,” he continued.

Who will win Dh50M?