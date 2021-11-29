Abu Dhabi: The World Muslim Communities Council announced the postponement of its international conference ‘Islamic Unity: Concept, Opportunities, Challenges’, which was scheduled to be held from December 12 to 14, due to the developments of the of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of The Council, said a new date will be announced for the conference in due course.
“Although the UAE, which is hosting the event, is not affected by this new variant, the precautionary measures taken in some countries might lead to a lockdown there, making the return of guests coming from these countries very difficult,” he added.