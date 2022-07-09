Dubai: The celebration of the first day of Eid Al Adha was made even more joyful as proud and jubilant parents across the UAE welcomed the birth of their Eid babies in the early hours of Saturday, July 9.

Sherin Mary Babu, an ICU nurse who also served as COVID-19 frontliner at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, was among the first happy mums to deliver Eid babies. She and her husband, Rony Alexander, welcomed their first child, baby girl Seria Mary Rony, on the first day Eid Al Adha. . Baby Seria, who weighed 2.86kg at birth, is healthy and doing well.

As an ICU nurse, Sherin has been actively serving on the frontlines for the last two years. She handled complex COVID-19 cases during the peak of the pandemic and supported long-term COVID-19 patients in the ICU for weeks. She got infected in June 2021 and had a difficult encounter with the virus. She was discharged days later after she recovered from complications.

Healthy baby

Sherin is over the moon about delivering her healthy baby on a special day in the same hospital where she works. She said: “Sometimes, such coincidences make us happy. I have been working on the frontlines here. We have seen the ordeal of our patients in the ICU and extended our support to them. When I was sick with COVID-19, I got good care from my colleagues. Now, I am surrounded by them to welcome my first baby. They are like guardians for my baby and me. I will cherish this moment forever as a healthcare worker.”

Prof. Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology and HOD at Medeor Hospital, added: “Sherin is our family member. She has been a brave warrior on the frontlines. Welcoming baby angel Seria on this auspicious day is a joyful and proud moment for all of us. We wish the baby and her family a healthy and happy life.”

Double happiness

Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, welcomed baby boy Abdul Rahman Omar Abdulrahman Mohamed in the early hours of Saturday. Baby Abdul weighed 3kg at birth. His parents are Omar Abdulrahman Mohamed and Yasmin Sadeq Abdelhamid from Egypt.

Abdul Rahman Omar with his parents Omar Abdulrahman Mohamed and Yasmin Sadeq Abdelhamid at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

“Our entire family has longed for the baby’s arrival since Yasmin became pregnant. We didn’t expect to give baby Omar a special welcome to the world on Eid Al Adha. His birth on this blessed day has doubled our happiness. May the Almighty continue to bless our baby and the family,” said the proud father, Abdulrahman Mohamed.

Dr. Fady Georges Hachem, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said:. “Baby Abdul and his mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming a new life to the world and being part of that journey is always wonderful. When it is happening on a special occasion, it is even more delightful for us.”

Most precious gift

Another baby was born at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday. Baby girl Maria Hussam Abu Awwad, who weighed 3.64kg at birth, is the first child of proud parents Hussam Abu Awwad and Dina Awwad, who are both from Jordan.

Maria Hussam Abu Awwad with her father Hussam Abu Awwad at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: Supplied

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, RAK Hospital executive director, said: “Becoming a parent is the most wonderful moment to experience and when you get your most precious gift on the joyous occasion of Eid then it just doubles the celebration. We are very happy to be part of their journey to parenthood and wish baby Maria a beautiful, healthy and happy future.”