Abu Dhabi: The UAE continues to see a drop in the daily reported coronavirus cases with only 293 new cases detected over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the daily toll of recoveries has jumped above 1000 mark after 1036 COVID-19 patients recovered fully.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, this brings the total number of confirmed infections in the UAE to 56,422, while the total number of recoveries has climbed to 48,448.
Additionally, two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed on Friday, taking the country’s death toll to 337, the ministry reported.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.