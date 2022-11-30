Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) today announced the closure of 10 COVID-19 drive-through screening centres across the UAE.
In Abu Dhabi city, Al Wathba and Al Bahia drive-through has closed, as has Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Seha COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Al Ain. Meanwhile, the northern emirates saw the closure of Seha drive-through centres in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.
Remaining centres
The authority will continue to operate six drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi emirate, including Rabdan, Manhal and Mushrif Wedding Hall in Abu Dhabi city, and Al Sarouj, Asharej and Al Ain Convention Centre in Al Ain.
Seha had set up more than 20 drive-through centres to facilitate easy and convenient screening and vaccination during the pandemic. The closure announcement for many of these centres today follows the nationwide decrease in the number of cases and removal of almost all restrictions recently.