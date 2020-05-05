18.5% drop in new cases: Ministry of Health and Prevention announces 187 new recoveries

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 462 new cases of coronavirus, as well as the recovery of 187 patients and the death of 9 cases on Tuesday (May 5, 2020).

The new cases bring the country's total to 15,192, while the number of recovered cases has also increased to 3,153.

It's one of the highest number of recoveries reported in the country during a 24-hour period.

The latest number of new cases is an 18.5% drop compared to Monday's 567 coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), even as tests had been ramped up.

The UAE has maintained a relatively low case fatality rate, with an additional 9 new deaths reported on Tuesday, raising the total to 146.

The UAE has also conducted more than 28,000 tests on Tuesdy as part of nationwide drive to expand testing for COVID-19.

On Monday (May 4, 2020), the UAE doubled its average record of recoveries to 203.