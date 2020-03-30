Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 611. All are in stable condition except two, who are in critical condition.

Two more deaths have been announced as well. The total death toll is now 5.

Three recoveries have also been announced - two Indians and one Filipino.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, revealed the new numbers in a press conference in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

She also said that one of the patients, announced earlier, had infected 36 others.