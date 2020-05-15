Total number of coronavirus infections in UAE is now 21,831

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Another 747 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections in UAE to 21,831, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Two more deaths from coronavirus have also been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 210.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 398 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 7,328 of total recovered patients.

New tests conducted

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

Cases announced by ministry on Friday, 15 May