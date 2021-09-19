Sharjah: Sharjah’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team has approved updates to the precautionary measures taken to fight the spread of COVID-19 in gatherings and social events.
Accordingly, the number of attendees shall not exceed 50 people at home and 100 people in halls with 4 meters to be kept as a safe distance between participants.
Setting up wedding tents will also be re-allowed with a capacity of no more than 200 people provided that all precautionary measures are applied and social distancing is observed.
All social gatherings participants must be fully vaccinated and the green pass system of Al Hosn App will be activated as well.
The Emirate’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team instructed people to adhere to half the capacity of each table in social events and limited the duration of the ceremony no more than four hours. The team urged people with chronic diseases, the elderly and anyone who has any symptoms of illness not to attend the events. It also urged the public to adhere to preventive measures and wear masks while constantly sanitizing hands, avoiding hand and nose-shaking, hugs, observing physical distance between individuals in order to preserve their safety and that of others.