Picture for Illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Authorities on Tuesday announced the revised regulations in Sharjah that include reducing the operating capacity in cinemas, shopping centres and gyms.

The Sharjah Economic Department (SED) announced the new guidelines were implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19. As of February 9, the new rules state:

Cinemas and entertainment centres can only operate at maximum 50 per cent capacity, and leave a distance of two metres between visitors.

Shopping centres and malls must operate at maximum 60 per cent capacity, with a two-metre distance between visitors.

Restaurants and cafes should leave a distance of two metres between each table, and no more than four individuals are allowed to sit at each table except for members of the same family.

Gyms and fitness centres must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The SED stressed that face masks should be worn at all times, and that all precautionary measures should be strictly followed.

Earlier this week, the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah announced an updated set of precautionary measures for organising social events at home and those held in suburban councils.

As for the precautionary measures for social events at home, such as weddings, such events must not involve the participation of more than 20 people. All those attending such events must maintain a distance of four metres between each person present at the venue.

In addition, people should avoid greeting each other by way of handshakes, hugs, kisses, greeting with the nose. People should greet each other while maintaining a safe distance, in addition to compulsory wearing of masks during the ceremony and ensuring that there are enough provisions for sanitisation.

With regard to seating arrangements at weddings and receptions, each table should accommodate only half its actual capacity. For instance, if a table has the capacity to accommodate ten people, then not more than five people should be allowed, leaving a distance of two metres between each table.