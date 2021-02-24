The virtual session in progress. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The efforts of the Sharjah Police, the General Administration of Civil Defence and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in supporting the business sector during the COVID-19 pandemic came in for high praise at the virtual Economic Sustainability Forum on Wednesday.

The forum was organised by the Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the slogan “Fifty Years ... for a Sustainable Economy”.

The meeting focused on ways to further improve security services and adopt new ideas.

The opening of the forum was attended by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence and a number of general directors of departments, among others.

Al Owais stressed that organising the forum on an annual basis with Sharjah Police was due to its importance in achieving an integrated work performance in the police and economic sector, within the effects of the pandemic, and the impact of digital services provided on the sustainability of the emirate’s economy, with complementary efforts aimed at enhancing investment opportunities.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer said: “We meet in this important consultative forum every year, in order to review together our efforts in support of the pillars of sustainable development. We stand together to the challenges that face us, and how to overcome and confront them, fully aware that no society or state can innovate and compete in today’s world without enjoying the blessings of security, safety and stability.”

Meanwhile, Colonel Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of Entry and Residence Permits, reviewed during the forum, the new amendment of conditions for investors to obtain golden visa (5-10 years).Col. Al Naqbi said new conditions were introduced over the past few days.

Recommendations

At the conclusion of the forum, the results of the previous sessions were reviewed, which came out with a set of recommendations and innovative solutions that can boost the economy.