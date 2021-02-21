Sharjah: The Department of Economic Development in Sharjah on Sunday closed a women’s salon and one of the hypermarkets in the emirate due to their lack of implementing the decisions related to preventive and precautionary measures and controls to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The measures were taken during the inspection tours and campaigns carried out by the control teams of the Department of Supervision and Commercial Protection, in cooperation with the various competent authorities in the emirate.
'Lack of commitment'
The Sharjah Economic Department stated that a number of violations were observed at the facilities that were closed, which showed their lack of commitment to implementing the decisions related to preventive measures and precautionary controls, such as exceeding the capacity specified for the facility, and not adhering to social distancing protocols.
The department has also intensified its role during the current period with the aim of ensuring that all establishments adhere to the instructions and circulars issued recently by the department and the policies regulating the business practice and commitment of all economic establishments and their visitors to precautionary and preventive measures.