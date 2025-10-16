AI glasses helping the blind navigate win $10K top prize at GITEX Dubai

According to .lumen, the device has been tested by hundreds of visually impaired individuals across more than 40 countries, from Tokyo to California.

Visitors at GITEX had the opportunity to experience the glasses firsthand. Blindfolded participants were guided through the exhibition halls, giving a powerful demonstration of the technology’s impact. One attendee said: “Tried the .lumen glasses, and honestly, what a powerful cause. The demo was incredible; seeing how this can transform lives is just mind-blowing.”