AI glasses helping the blind navigate win $10K top prize at GITEX Dubai

Romanian startup .lumen’s innovation mimics a traditional guide dog
Imagine navigating a busy street without sight – now imagine AI and autonomous driving technology guiding you every step of the way.
At GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, Romanian startup .lumen showcased just that, winning the Healthtech Pitch Competition and $10,000 for its life-changing pedestrian guidance system for the visually impaired.
Founded by Cornel Amariei, .lumen’s mission is deeply personal.
Amariei was inspired by his family’s experiences with disabilities, motivating him to create glasses for the blind that mimic the guidance of a traditional guide dog. The result is a pair of smart glasses that empower users to navigate their surroundings safely and independently.
Utilising advanced technologies similar to those found in self-driving cars, such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, LiDAR, and infrared sensors, the glasses provide real-time navigation assistance.
Through haptic feedback on the forehead, users receive subtle vibrations that guide their movements, acting like gentle nudges to avoid obstacles and find safe walking paths. The system could help the blind replace the white cane and walk hands-free, without fear.
The glasses also integrate with smartphones, allowing users to set destinations via Google Maps. Audio cues provide additional information, alerting wearers to critical navigation elements like stairs or traffic crossings. This seamless integration enhances the user’s ability to navigate both familiar and unfamiliar environments with confidence.
According to .lumen, the device has been tested by hundreds of visually impaired individuals across more than 40 countries, from Tokyo to California.
Visitors at GITEX had the opportunity to experience the glasses firsthand. Blindfolded participants were guided through the exhibition halls, giving a powerful demonstration of the technology’s impact. One attendee said: “Tried the .lumen glasses, and honestly, what a powerful cause. The demo was incredible; seeing how this can transform lives is just mind-blowing.”
Looking ahead, .lumen is focused on expanding its reach. The company aims to build partnerships across the GCC and beyond, bringing this technology to more people in need. As the first Romanian startup to receive support from the European Innovation Council, .lumen’s success at GITEX underscores the growing role of healthtech innovation in improving accessibility and quality of life.
“Our mission goes beyond the win: we’re here to build partnerships and bring the .lumen glasses to more people who need them, across the GCC and beyond,” the firm said in a statement.
In May, the startup secured CE certification, meaning the AI-powered headset met Europe’s highest safety, health, and environmental standards and can now be marketed across the entire European Economic Area.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox