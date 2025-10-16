GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

AI glasses helping the blind navigate win $10K top prize at GITEX Dubai

Romanian startup .lumen’s innovation mimics a traditional guide dog

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
AI glasses helping the blind navigate win $10K top prize at GITEX Dubai

Imagine navigating a busy street without sight – now imagine AI and autonomous driving technology guiding you every step of the way.
At GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, Romanian startup .lumen showcased just that, winning the Healthtech Pitch Competition and $10,000 for its life-changing pedestrian guidance system for the visually impaired.

A personal mission

Founded by Cornel Amariei, .lumen’s mission is deeply personal.
Amariei was inspired by his family’s experiences with disabilities, motivating him to create glasses for the blind that mimic the guidance of a traditional guide dog. The result is a pair of smart glasses that empower users to navigate their surroundings safely and independently.

Smart tech

Utilising advanced technologies similar to those found in self-driving cars, such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, LiDAR, and infrared sensors, the glasses provide real-time navigation assistance.
Through haptic feedback on the forehead, users receive subtle vibrations that guide their movements, acting like gentle nudges to avoid obstacles and find safe walking paths. The system could help the blind replace the white cane and walk hands-free, without fear.

Seamless integration

The glasses also integrate with smartphones, allowing users to set destinations via Google Maps. Audio cues provide additional information, alerting wearers to critical navigation elements like stairs or traffic crossings. This seamless integration enhances the user’s ability to navigate both familiar and unfamiliar environments with confidence.

Global testing

According to .lumen, the device has been tested by hundreds of visually impaired individuals across more than 40 countries, from Tokyo to California.
Visitors at GITEX had the opportunity to experience the glasses firsthand. Blindfolded participants were guided through the exhibition halls, giving a powerful demonstration of the technology’s impact. One attendee said: “Tried the .lumen glasses, and honestly, what a powerful cause. The demo was incredible; seeing how this can transform lives is just mind-blowing.”

Expanding horizons

Looking ahead, .lumen is focused on expanding its reach. The company aims to build partnerships across the GCC and beyond, bringing this technology to more people in need. As the first Romanian startup to receive support from the European Innovation Council, .lumen’s success at GITEX underscores the growing role of healthtech innovation in improving accessibility and quality of life.

“Our mission goes beyond the win: we’re here to build partnerships and bring the .lumen glasses to more people who need them, across the GCC and beyond,” the firm said in a statement.

In May, the startup secured CE certification, meaning the AI-powered headset met Europe’s highest safety, health, and environmental standards and can now be marketed across the entire European Economic Area.

Related Topics:
UAEAItechnologyDubaiGitex

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The 54th Eid Al Etihad Team this week brought together representatives from all emirates in a working session designed to align efforts and create a cohesive approach to the upcoming festivities.

Eid Al Etihad: UAE reveals important dos and don’ts

4m read
Mr Ramesh Vora and Mr Chirag Vora

Bafleh Jewellers enters Dubai realty market with VEHA

2m read
Apple rolled out iOS 26 on Monday (September 15, 2025) with the Liquid Glass design, built-in Apple Intelligence, live translation, improved messaging and coaching, Apple Music karaoke, enhanced AirPlay. MacOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 were also released alongside a new Phone app on Mac.

Apple rolls out iOS 26: How to download

2m read
With the weather set clear, the pitch offering assistance to both seamers and spinners, and the rivalry itself adding intensity, fans are in for a thrilling India-Pakistan showdown under the Dubai lights.

Asia Cup 2025: Will rain spoil India vs Pakistan match?

2m read