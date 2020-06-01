Illustrative image Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: During Monday's COVID-19 briefing, Dr Amna Dhahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE government, addressed rumours circulating in social media over the past few days about application of penalties.

The clarification was regarding eased restrictions and people visiting beaches, shopping malls etc. Al Shamsi said, "All health guidelines are being implemented and penalties for violators of rules will be enforced with no distinction on whether the violator is a resident or a citizen."

She added, "We all belong to the UAE and your safety and health is our first priority."

UAE has eased certain restrictions which were in place over the past couple of months and released new guidelines on movement, social distancing and precautionary measures. Fines and penalties are applicable on those who violate any of the rules laid out.