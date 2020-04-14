RERA, its partners to provide the necessary life supplies free of charge to those in need

Dubai: Dubai Land Department, DLD, through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency, RERA, has announced the launch of a new CSR initiative called 'Together', in cooperation with a number of jointly owned property (JOP) management companies in Dubai.

The initiative, which aims to provide support for tenants and landlords, confirms the solidarity of all efforts in the UAE, within the framework of national initiatives, in light of the current conditions.

RERA and its partners will provide the necessary life supplies free of charge to those in need and affected in many projects and freehold areas across Dubai. This is in confirmation of the commitment of the various parties with regard to their social responsibilities in supporting groups eligible for care in these exceptional times.

The list of materials to be donated includes food, medicine, sterilisation materials, gloves, paper napkins, and face masks. Companies are also showing their willingness to provide emergency maintenance and sterilisation services within residential units and complexes.

CEO of RERA Marwan bin Ghalita commented, "In these exceptional global circumstances, everyone is expected to show solidarity and cooperation. JOP management companies and developers seek to show the highest degree of care and understanding of the current situation and the consequences that may result from it that burden people."

"We take pride in our ability to attract a large number of supporters of this initiative to relieve the owners of freehold areas, provide the necessary needs and distribute them, and conduct the necessary maintenance by companies that volunteered with us," he added.