Ras Al Khaimah has issued a set of directives for Ramadan, aiming to preserve the safety of the community amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) in Ras Al Khaimah has issued a set of directives for Ramadan, aiming to preserve the safety of the community amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, head of the local emergency crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and Commander in Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said these decisions include restrictions on family or institutional Iftar tents and public gatherings for Iftar banquets, offering or distributing Iftar meals in front of restaurants, at assembly points, in front of homes and mosques or through vehicles and other means. Those who wish to give Iftar meals should coordinate with the charitable organisations in the country, or by contracting with a restaurant.

Munther Bin Shukr Al Zaabi, a member of the local crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah and director general of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Department, urged restaurant owners to follow the prevention and precautionary measures and prepare meals by following hygiene and public health regulations. Distribution of meals must be placed in boxes or bags and closed tightly. He added that it is strictly forbidden to distribute Iftar meals inside or in front of the restaurant, as also the distribution of Iftar meals.

Restaurant owners were urged to follow the prevention and precautionary measures. Image Credit: Supplied

Iftar meals will be distributed only in labour complexes, through coordination between restaurants, the management of workers’ accommodation in the area.

Regular meals only

Sales in restaurants are limited to regular meals to the public by following the precautionary measures, making sure that service providers are wearing gloves and masks, and not allowing gatherings before taking meals by the beneficiaries, as well as after taking meals. The two-metre social distancing norm must be followed between customers, all of whom should be wearing protective mask.