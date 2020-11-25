A trial vaccine recipient must undergo a PCR test every fortnight. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee clarified on Wednesday when residents who have received the COVID-19 trial vaccine in the UAE and are travelling, need to be tested.

Two groups of people in the UAE have thus far been vaccinated with the COVID-19 trial vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm China National Biotec Group. One group, the vaccine trial participants, volunteered for the trials when they were launched in July. The other group — comprising mainly frontline workers and senior officials — have received the vaccine after it was granted emergency approval by the UAE Government on September 15, which is known as the National Vaccination Programme.

Vaccine trial participants

The testing requirements apply to this group of people immediately after they receive the first dose. Once they get the first shot, trial participants no longer need to present negative COVID-19 test reports to enter Abu Dhabi.

However, if they have gone abroad, they must present a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test report before their travel back to the UAE and must also undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE. Unlike other travellers, they need not quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival.

Vaccine trial participants must undertake PCR tests every fortnight, and only then will their Al Hosn apps record their status as ‘Vaccination volunteer’. The accompanying symbol on the app is a yellow star encased in a blue square.

National Vaccination programme participants

For this group of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the testing requirements become applicable 28 days after the second vaccine dose and not after receiving the first vaccine shot. From this point onwards, they will not need to present negative COVID-19 test reports in order to enter Abu Dhabi.

If they have gone abroad, they must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before travel and undertake a PCR test on arrival, just like vaccine trial participants. However, they must also repeat the PCR test on Day 4 and Day 8, with the day they arrive and undertake the on-arrival PCR test counted as Day 1. But they do need not to be in quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

A trial vaccine recipient under the National Vaccination Programme must also undertake PCR tests every fortnight. Only then will their Al Hosn apps record their status as ‘Emergency use’. The accompanying symbol on the app is the letter ‘E’ encased in a red square.

Testing for COVID-19 vaccine recipients at a glance

Vaccine trial participants:

These requirements apply immediately after they receive the first vaccine dose.

Entering Abu Dhabi: No need to present negative COVID-19 test reports.

Travel: Must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before travel. Must also undertake a PCR test upon arrival in UAE. No need to be in quarantine for 14 days after arriving in UAE.

Regular testing: Must undertake PCR tests every fortnight so that the Al Hosn app acknowledges their status as ‘Vaccination volunteer’.

National Vaccination Programme participants

These requirements apply 28 days after the second vaccine dose.

Entering Abu Dhabi: No need to present negative COVID-19 test reports.

Travel: Must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test before travel. Must undertake a PCR test on arrival, then again on Day 4 and Day 8 after arrival. No need to be in quarantine.